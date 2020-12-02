Defection: Imo PDP denies moves by Ihedioha to join APC

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday said that former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, was not planning to abandon the PDP, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The state Publicity Secretary, of the PDP, Ogubundu Nwadike, made this known through a statement to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the report of Ihedioha’s plans to join APC.

PDP said that Ihedioha would not do it because he’s loyal to the party and had served in the high positions using the platform.

According to PDP, “Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.

“It is very evident that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, a life…