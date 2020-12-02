Ethiopia government says ex-speaker has surrendered

The former head of Ethiopia’s upper legislative chamber has surrendered to the federal armed forces, according to the government.

The surrender of Keria Ibrahim, the former speaker of the House of Federation, Ethiopia’s upper parliamentary chamber, which was confirmed by the State of Emergency Task Force for the Tigray Crisis, was announced by state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

It has been dificult to verify claims from the federal and Tigray regional government because of a communication black out.

Keria Ibrahim is one of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) party’s nine executive committee members, whose forces have been fighting the government troops.

She resigned from her role as the Speaker of the House of Federation in June 2020 protesting the decision to postpone the sixth general election.

At the time, the house said that the election was postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

She accused the prime minister of running a…