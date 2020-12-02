Gov Umahi sacks Pius Anyim’s kinsmen

By Peter Okutu

BARELY two weeks after the kinsmen of former Governor Sam Egwu were sacked from the administration of Governor David Umahi, another set of appointees from former Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s Local Government Area of Ivo were some minutes ago relieved of their appointments.

Their sack is said to be connected with the letter written by the former Senate President to Governor Umahi on Monday this week.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala has said that their removal was based on the policy of inclusive governance by the present administration in the State.

A signed statement signed disclosed that all affected officeholders are expected to handover all government property in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner.

According to him: “In keeping with the policy of inclusive governance, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze…