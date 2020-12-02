HIV/AIDS stigma more traumatising than disease itself ― Physician

Dr Peter Atangwho, the Chief Executive Officer, TeleMed Online Clinic, has said that stigma against People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) is more traumatising than the disease itself.

Atangwho, who said this in an interview with the NAN on Wednesday in Awka, advised Nigerians to desist from discriminating against PLWHA. According to him, stigma is irrational or negative words, attitude, behaviour and judgments toward people living with or at risk of HIV.

He said that such an attitude could negatively affect the health and wellbeing of PLWHA by discouraging them from knowing their status via testing, accessing treatment or staying in care.

Atangwho said: ”These infected people go into hiding due to stigma without getting medical help and we keep losing them to HIV deaths when they do not present early for treatment.

“To beat HIV/AIDS in our country, we must beat the stigma and discrimination against PLWHA. “HIV is mainly from infected blood and body fluids like semen and…