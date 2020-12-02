Kano PDP faction defies caretaker committee, insists on participating in LG polls

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano called the PDP Interim Administrative Committee has dissociated itself from the stance of the PDP Caretaker Committee that announced last Tuesday that the party would not participate in the oncoming January Local Government election in the state saying, “this is far from the truth”.

This was announced in an emergency press briefing in the state by the faction on Wednesday, led by the PDP chairman from Dala Local Government, Muhammina B Lamido.

Part of the statement reads as follows “The attention of the PDP Interim Administrative Committee in Kano state has been drawn to a media statement accredited to one Hon. Danladi Abdulhamid Kagara in which the said person was reported as saying that the PDP in Kano state does not have candidates and may not partake in the forthcoming local government elections in Kano state. This is far from the truth.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Kano…