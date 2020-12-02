NASS lacks power to offer Nigeria brand new constitution ― Omo- Agege

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central, has given an insight into why the National Assembly cannot offer a brand new constitution, saying the National Assembly lacks the power to do so.

According to him, the National Assembly has no powers to replace the current Constitution, but can only amend same.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he hosted members of Alliance of Nigerian Patriots led by Ambassador Umunna Orjiako, Omo-Agege who chairs the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, however, cited advanced democracies like the United States of America where Nigeria’s presidential system of government is fashioned after as well as Sections 8 and 9 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the lawmaker said what is obtainable is a piecemeal alteration of the Constitution.

He tasked the group to reach out to other…