Ogun Assembly reads riot act to land grabbers

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly had warned that it is illegal for any individual or group to forcefully take over landed property under the guise of being in possession of court judgement, except such take-over follows due process of the law.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, made the clarification while responding to the submissions of the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Sagamu I State Constituecy, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye and his Egbado North II State Constituency counterpart, Hon. Wahab Haruna, under Personal Explanation during a plenary held at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker also drew the attention of the security agents in the state to the need to step up measures towards preventing the destruction of farmlands by herders as dry season approaches.

Oluomo noted that in view of the high rate of reported cases of land grabbing in the State, there was need to admonish residents of the State, especially…