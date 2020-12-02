Purported defection of Ihedioha, others to APC untrue — Imo PDP

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, described the purported defection of Chief Emeka Ihedioha and other party loyalists, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as “a fake news, sponsored by failed politicians”.

The State Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ogubundu Nwadike, equally described the news, which is currently trending on other social media platforms as “mischievous and poorly scripted”

He insisted that there was no iota of truth in the rumour making the rounds in some newspapers, as well as other social media news platforms, alleging plans by Chief Emeka Ihedioha and some notable leaders to decamp to the APC.

His words: “Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, but we…