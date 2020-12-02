Sack service chiefs now — SENATE

…Notes 67, not 43 farmers killed

…ACF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, CNG back Senate

…Service chiefs’ll remain as long as Buhari is satisfied with them — Garba Shehu

…Uproar in House of Reps over resolution to invite Buhari to explain insecurity

…Invitation not necessary — Gbajabiamila, Doguwa

…B-Haram badly degraded, attacks defenceless people – Lai Mohammed

By Anayo Okoli, Regional Editor, South-East, Henry Umoru, Dapo Akinrefon, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chioma Onuegbu & Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senate and leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, differed yesterday in the number of casualties recorded in the sect’s attack on rice farmers at Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State last Saturday.

While the Upper Chamber said 67 of the farmers were killed, Shekau claimed 78 were beheaded in the attack. Both Governor Babagana Zulum and the military had claimed weekend that 43 of the farmers fell victim of the attack.

The United Nations which…