Task Force to dismantle multiple illegal checkpoints

By Eguono Odjegba

THE checkpoints mounted by different security agencies along every kilometer of the Seme/Badagary expressway may soon be dismantled by a joint security task force recently constituted to bring sanity to the axis.

Newly appointed Seme Customs Area Comptroller, Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo, who dropped the hint in Seme during a media briefing said the task force made up of personnel from the Customs, Army, Immigration, Police, Border Patrol, DSS, Civil Defence and others have the mandate to dismantle and engage in routine patrol of the axis to ensure that checkpoints are not indiscriminately mounted.

He stated: “The task force has the task of dismantling any illegal checkpoints and maintaining regular patrols to ensure that they are prevented from giving the customs and the entire security system a bad name.

“An Army Colonel is among the team, our Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement is also part of it, very soon they will begin…