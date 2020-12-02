Telecoms and security of lives: Time for desperate measures

By Okoh Aihe

ONCE we got into Okene in Kogi State, the young man behind me, sitting in the back of the bus who had engaged his colleagues in animated discussions all along, tried to find out our location bearing. When told Okene, he became a psychotic wreck, flew into kindergarten gibberish and very unintelligible to the surprise of those who could hear him.

Two weeks ago, he tried to calm down, his father was kidnapped on that road and those criminals from the hottest part of hell didn’t get in touch with the family until after three days. They demanded for N100m but the family went into a bruising, protracted negotiation and eventually shelled out N10m. The cheek of it all is that the bandits drove all the way to Abuja to collect the money and returned to base before releasing the old man. He still had their contacts in his phone!

Another two weeks, a bus belonging to a popular transporter was taken on the same road with all the passengers. One of the passengers inside…