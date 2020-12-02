TETFUND empowers 100 Oko Polytechnic staff in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

No fewer than 100 staff of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, have undergone training on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aimed at empowering them for greater productivity.

The five–day programme was mounted by the ICT giant, Tenece Professional Services Limited and was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Director of TETFund in the institution, Dr Chioma Awuzie, the aim of the capacity building programme, which drew participants from both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Polytechnic, was to keep them abreast of the modern technology in teaching and learning, as well as acquaint them with the new technology and growing trend to integrate ICT into education.

The training programme was organized in stages. While the first stage was on web upgrade, the second was tailored towards improving the ICT skills of the participants.

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic,…