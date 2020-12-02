Home Today's Latest Vanguard Newspaper Headlines Top CIOs receive awards for deepening tech ecosystem

Top CIOs receive awards for deepening tech ecosystem

CIOs awards
CIO Press OneL-R CEO March Media, Kehinde Olesin; Lead Consultant, Edniesal Consulting Limited, Biola Laseinde; Director, Edniesal Consulting Limited, Wale Laseinde and CEO Vision Drivers Management Consultants, Elvis Ukpaka at the launch of the CIO Awards in Lagos

By Juliet Umeh

For encouraging technology innovation in different sectors of the economy, the Chief Information Officer, CIO, Awards recently honoured outstanding men and women working behind the scenes to drive technology in their firms.

The winners of the awards, who were said to have distinguished themselves by deepening technology use at their various organisations were selected by a jury of tech experts chaired by the Director of Information Technology and Operations at Access Bank, Mr. Ade Bajomo.

Some of the winners of the CIO awards include Okechukwu Iroegbu of Stanbic IBTC, Sina Ayegbusi of GTBank, and Richard Amanfonye of Wema Bank, all in the banking category.

In the Fintech category, Ezra Olubi of Paystack,…



