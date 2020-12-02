Top CIOs receive awards for deepening tech ecosystem

By Juliet Umeh

For encouraging technology innovation in different sectors of the economy, the Chief Information Officer, CIO, Awards recently honoured outstanding men and women working behind the scenes to drive technology in their firms.

The winners of the awards, who were said to have distinguished themselves by deepening technology use at their various organisations were selected by a jury of tech experts chaired by the Director of Information Technology and Operations at Access Bank, Mr. Ade Bajomo.

Some of the winners of the CIO awards include Okechukwu Iroegbu of Stanbic IBTC, Sina Ayegbusi of GTBank, and Richard Amanfonye of Wema Bank, all in the banking category.

In the Fintech category, Ezra Olubi of Paystack,…