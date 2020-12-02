Under President Muhammadu Buhari life has lost its value

By Nwafor Sunday

Northern Elders Forum has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of killings and criminalities in the country.

Few days back, members of the third deadliest terrorist organization, Boko Haram killed about 43 rice farmers at Zamarmari/Jere local government area of Borno state.

Their death has sparked criticisms from Nigerians and international bodies, calling for the sack of service chiefs.

Supporting the movement for a thorough restructuring of the security system Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the forum’s director of publicity and advocacy in a statement said: “The Northern Elders Forum joins Nigerians in expressing outrage at the killings of farmers in Borno State and many other people on a daily basis in many parts of the North. Our voices have been raised without pause for a long time against pervasive insecurity in our region.

“Under this administration, life has lost its value, and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals….