226 tertiary institutions to benefit from N500b education tax in 2021

By Demola Akinyemi

The Chairman Board of Trustees Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund) Kashim Imam has said that 226 tertiary institutions, in Nigeria, including federal and states universities and polytechnics and colleges of education are to benefit from N500 billion Education Tax in 2021.

He said this at the TETfund/FIRS 2020 joint interactive forum held in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said, “A new target of N500 billion was set as Education Tax for the FIRS in 2021 considering the magnitude of challenges facing tertiary education in Nigeria.”

He explained that the TETfund was committed to impact on the nation’s tertiary institutions comprising of 226 federal and state universities, federal and state polytechnic and Colleges of Education for improved infrastructure components.

Imam added that the BOT under him was,” determined to prove that public agency must work and must work to get results.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

