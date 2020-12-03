COVID-19: A’Ibom Govt cancels Christmas Carol

The Akwa Ibom Government has cancelled the hosting of this year’s annual Christmas Carol festival to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The cancellation was made known in statement issued by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin, in Uyo on Thursday.

Esin said this was due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he noted had hindered preparations for the festival, which usually takes about six months ahead.

He said that in obedience to the WHO, NCDC and the State Government protocols on social distancing and the threat of a second wave of the virus, the festival had to be put on hold.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State wishes to inform the general public that the 2020 Edition of the state’s award winning Christmas Carols festival has been cancelled.

“This development is hinged on the logistics challenge posed by the global lockdown and international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in…