CSOs express sadness over killings of 43 rice farmers in Borno

Demand sack of Service Chiefs, new security approach

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Borno State and Nigerians mourn slain 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, Civil Society Orgsanisations, CSOs, Thursday, expressed sadness and demanded for sack of Service Chiefs and new security approach to protect lives and property across the country.

Speaking on the horror unleashed on innocent rice farmers on their field with Vanguard, the Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, said, “The violence against farmers and fishers is both shocking and reprehensible. This is a crime against humanity!

“The lives of Nigerians matter. The government has to wake up to its responsibility of ensuring that there is security of life in the country. How much do the security chiefs have to fail before they are replaced? Must the blood of Nigerians flow knee deep from Sokoto to Calabar and from Maiduguri to Lagos before government acts?

“I fully…