Expect robust electricity grid ― TCN assures

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

Acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, has assured Nigerians that the company was working assiduously towards attaining a robust electricity grid for the country.

Engr. Abdulaziz, who gave the assurance at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, attributed the restoration of last Sunday electricity grid system collapsed across the country within 40 minutes of the incident to the efficiency of new TCN under him.

According to him, “Our main function is to transmit electricity from generation to distribution and so we need to have a robust grid. So our priority is to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed.

“We have looked at the issues of why some projects are not being completed. Some of the issues were right of way, import clearance and contract variation; there is also the issue of developing staff capacity. We need to train them.

“So when I came, I tried to reorganize…