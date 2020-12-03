How innovation can transform businesses – Obaro

As the integration of digital technology in businesses continue to grow, and essentially changing how businesses operate and deliver value to their customers, there have been increased calls for innovation in Nigeria in order to maximise the opportunities presented by this transformation.

According to John Obaro, a renowned Nigerian ICT expert and Managing Director of foremost African technology company, SystemSpecs, digital transformation is the process of using technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customers’ experiences to meet dynamic business and market needs.

Obaro, who spoke at the recent virtual retreat organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Information Technology (IT) department, said more businesses have identified digital technology as a potential driver for growth and sustenance, especially after the pandemic.

He added that innovation in digital transformation as reflected…