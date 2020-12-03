Kaduna introduces sex offenders register to name, shame perpetrators

***explains law of castrating rapists

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has clarified that the law to castrate rapists was enacted to serve both as a deterrent from committing the crime in the first place and to punish offenders.

Dr Balarabe who made the clarification at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Hausa Service of Voice of America (VOA) on Thursday, said that Kaduna state Government has also introduced Sex Offenders Register in order ‘’to name and shame offenders.’’

It will be recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had signed the Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020, which prescribed surgical castration and removal of Fallopian tubes for male and female rapists of minors under 14 years, on September 11, 2020.

The Acting Governor also said that the government has added three more Sexual Assault Referral Centres, adding that there are now four of such centres in Kaduna state.

Dr Balarabe said…