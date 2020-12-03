Lagos police impounds two bullion vans over inadequate security

By Esther Onyegbula

Barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu warned banks to provide adequate security for their bullion van in the State, two bullion van drivers have been arrested and their vehicles impounded at Ajah area of the State for breached of security of the vans.

Odumosu on Tuesday frowned at the attitude of banks and financial institutions in the State to the security of banks facilities and cash in transit.

The driver of the bullion van were arrested by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, in charge of Ajah Command.

It was learnt that the Area commander ordered his men to arrest the two bullion vans’ drivers and impounded their vehicles which belonging to the Bankers ware house.

Olugbemi was said to have ordered the vehicles to be impounded for violating approved standard species escort procedure which includes an escort vehicle in front and at the back with minimum of four mobile police men…