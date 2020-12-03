Leave Cross River now, Ayade declares war on kidnappers

…launches Operation Akpakwu with over 100 vehicles, power bikes

…says houses habouring criminals will be demolished

By Ike Uchechukwu ,Calabar

The Cross River State governor ,Prof. Ben Ayade has launched a Special joint security team ” Operation Akpakwu ” comprising all security agencies including police ,Army ,Navy amongst others .

While launching “Operation Akpakwu” on Thursday at the governor’s office ,Calabar ,the governor told criminals including kidnappers ,armed robbers and bandits to steer clear of the state or wrath in jail .

Gov. Ayade also appealed to the Federal government to fulfil the agreement with the defunct Bakassi Strike Force to grant amnesty to them through the state government .

Speaking at the event, Ayade who was flanked by all the service commanders in the state, vowed to return the state, particularly Calabar, to the paradise it once was.

He said though statistically Cross River remains one of the safest place in the country while …