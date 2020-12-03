Nigeria leaders have abandoned path of truth — Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday said Nigeria has been plunged into several security, socio-economic challenges because those entrusted with the leadership of the country have abandoned the path of truth, equity, fairness and justice.

He said Nigeria was not getting it right on all fronts because greed and sentiments had taken the centre stage in the affairs of the country leaving the people impoverished amid worsening security challenges.

The Governor who spoke when he played host to the former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha in Makurdi said there was urgent need for leaders to retrace their steps and do the right thing to move the country forward.

According to the Governor, “with the challenges we are facing at the moment, this is certainly not the time to talk of political parties and politics in this country. Things are certainly not going right in our country let’s not deceive ourselves.

“The World…