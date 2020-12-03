Ondo to benefit from $200m livestock support grant – FG

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said that Ondo State will benefit from the 200 million dollars World Bank Livestock Productivity and Resilience Project (L- PRES).

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, made this known on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Nanono, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Franklin Olonimoyo, explained that the projects would create 5,000 direct jobs in all the selected states.

He said it was specifically designed to grow piggery, poultry, goat and sheep productions, increase human protein intakes and add more value to production chains.

According to him, the project is also designed to improve livestock productivity as well as the resilience and commercialisation of selected value chains in order to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to any possible crisis or emergency.

The minister said that the essence of coming to the state was to…