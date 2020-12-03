Reps summon education Minister, Directors over Polytechnic’s unaudited accounts

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday, summoned the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other directors at his Ministry, to appear before it, over alleged frustration of the submission of financial audit reports of 2018 and 2019 by the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State.

The Public Accounts Committee, led by Rep. Wole Oke(PDP-Osun), issued the summons on Thursday, in the course taking submissions on the audited accounts of the Polytechnic from its Rector, Dr. Michael Arimanwa.

Arimanwa, told the Committee that he could not render audited accounts of the institution for the years, because the Minister of Education, Dr. Adamu, through directors at the ministry, had dissolved the Governing Council of the institution, making the audit process for the years under review, impossible.

“Audit for 2018 and 2019, have not been done, because the tenure of the former External Auditor expired, and we had to engage another firm, but it…