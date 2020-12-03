Senate urges FG to investigate deaths caused by strange ailment in Benue

By Henry Umoru

The Senate Wednesday asked the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Arbovirus and Vector Research Centre (NAVRC) to as a matter of urgency, investigate the outbreak of a strange ailment suspected to be yellow fever in Epeilo-Otukpa and Itabono-Owukpa communities in Benue State that has claimed many lives.

The Senate has also called on the Federal Ministry of Health to urgently mobilize focal persons to the affected areas to complement the efforts of the Benue State Government in ascertaining the nature of the ailment.

The upper chamber also urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease and see to the treatment of victims and protect others from further contacting it.

According to the Senate, NCDC and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) should synergize and support the people of Benue South Senatorial District and in particular the Epeilo-Otukpa and Itabono -Owukpa…