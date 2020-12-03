Umahi, asset to the nation —Northern Group

…Umahi sacks Anyim’s kinsmen

…Anyim’s letter, mere pettiness —Ebonyi APC Chairman

…Letter is unfounded, irresponsible —Ebonyi govt

…Blame yourself, not Anyim, Ebonyi indigenes in Onitsha tell Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo

The defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi is still generating heat in the southeast. Vituperative utterances between Umahi and Anyim after the defection is not going down well in some quarters. Consequently, Governor Umahi has continued to vent his spleen on perceived opponents by sacking their people in his government.

Barely two weeks after the kinsmen of former Governor Sam Egwu were sacked from the administration of Governor David Umahi, another set of appointees from former Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s Local Government Area of Ivo have been relieved of their appointments.

Their sack is said to be connected with the letter written by the former Senate…