Van Bronckhorst quits after one season in China

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst quit on Thursday after one season as coach of Guangzhou R&F so he can return to his family.

The former Dutch international’s spell in China was badly disrupted by the coronavirus, with the Chinese Super League starting five months late.

“It’s been a very difficult year for me, for everyone,” the 45-year-old told Chinese media, after R&F confirmed to AFP that he had quit.

“Although working with the club, the team, the players and my staff was really nice… not seeing my family for me was — and is — the only thing (reason) I want to go back.

“I’m very happy that the club worked really well with me in this case (accepted his resignation) and it was a hard decision because I have a very good relationship with everyone here and really enjoyed my time working with the players.

“But eventually, my family comes first.”

Van Bronckhorst, a 2006 Champions League winner as a player with Barcelona, took R&F…