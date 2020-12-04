Abuja Court quashes suit against Bayelsa Senator, Degi Eremieyo

By Omeiza Ajayi

A Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court sitting in Bwari has dismissed a suit filed by Godsgift Eriaye of the Bayelsa Integrity Group against Sen. Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi Eremieyo representing Bayelsa East, to the effect that the latter forged his academic qualifications and documents.

In the suit which had the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mohammed Adamu as second defendant, the claimant had sought a declaration “that the First School Leaving Certificate from Ministry of Education of Government of Rivers State of Nigeria with number RS/EV1/76/013360 from State School Bassambiri bearing the name Degi Biobaragha which the 1st defendant claims, and has presented before various authorities as belonging to him and has obtained various benefits on account of same including, in particular, his current membership of the Senate of the National Assembly of Nigeria, was not duly issued to and does not belong to the defendant, but to another person by the stated…