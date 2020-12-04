AFEX’s currently creating wealthy farmers, boosting investments — Balogun

By Gabriel Ewepu

In this interview, the Chief Executive Officer, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited, Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed efforts made by his company in creating wealthy farmers in Nigeria and boosting investments along various value chains in the last five years, as he speaks on other salient issues in the agricultural sector.

Excerpts:

Can you give a brief background of AFEX Commodities Exchange Market?

AFEX has been operating in Nigeria since 2014, and so we have a 5-year history and legacy of being able to provide storage and collateral management for commodities using world-class processes but also top-tier talent that manages the base itself. Over the past 5 years, AFEX has built over 60 warehouses across Nigeria. We pride ourselves on the largest network of commercial storage services and as a licensed commodities exchange and warehouse receipt system operator, we also have the warehouse receipt system and collateral management that gives the market…