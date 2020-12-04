B-Haram: Use of mercenaries, FG’s decision — Defence Headquarters

…No helping Nigeria again — Mercenary group

…Boko Haram no longer collecting tax from citizens — Lai Mohammed

…CSOs demand new security approach, sack of service chiefs

…Why House of Reps still engage with service chiefs — Spokesman

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Gabriel Ewepu & Luminous Jannamike

The Defence Headquarters said yesterday that the decision to engage mercenaries to assist the military in defeating the Boko Haram insurgency is that of the Federal Government.

It noted that the security forces cannot challenge the initiative, stressing that it is up to Nigerians and the government to contract the private army.

This came on a day PR Nigeria reported that foreign military contractors earlier engaged by the government to help deal with the insurgents vowed never to return because of the ill-treatment meted to them by the Buhari government.

This is just as Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said yesterday in Lagos that citizens in the…