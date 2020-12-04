Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage over wife’s indecent dressing, adulterous lifestyle

A Customary Court sitting in Ile-Tuntun, Ibadan, on Friday, dissolved the marriage between one Rowland Ogunebo and his estranged wife, Blessing, on grounds of indecent dressing, disrespect and adulterous lifestyle.

The court’s President, Chief Henry Agbaje, granted Rowland’s request for the dissolution of his five-year-old marriage to Blessing, after listening to the pleas of both parties.

Agbaje held that from facts before the court, dissolution of the marriage was the best thing in the interest of peaceful living between the two parties, saying it was not possible for two captains to steer a ship.

While noting that Blessing’s declaration of war on her husband was dangerous, he held that the best solution was to grant the plaintiff’s plea for dissolution of the marriage, in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Agbaje, however, granted custody of the two children produced by the union to the respondent and ordered the plaintiff to pay N10,000 as their monthly feeding…