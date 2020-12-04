Former scribe warns against political interference

Dr Joe Nworgu, former Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo says Ohaneze might lose its potence as voice for Igbos if politicians are allowed to interfere in the January 2021 elections.

Nworgu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday in Awka that article 11 of Ohaneze spelt out methods and persons qualify for president general and secretary general positions.

Ohaneze, the apex Igbo socio-culutural organisation through Imeobi, the highest policy making organ cedes positions to five South-East states of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra and Imo as well as Igbo speaking parts of Rivers and Delta.

Nworgu said it was very clear that Imo would produce the next president general of Ohaneze slated for January, 2021, saying “all we are waiting is for the Imeobi to meet on December 6, and come up with guidelines for the election.

“While we wait for the guidelines, I want to state that I am contesting for the position of…