How NDLEA shot me, shoemaker tells Abia panel of inquiry

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

A shoemaker at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Mr Maduabuchi Friday, has told the Abia State panel of inquiry, extrajudicial killings and related matters how operatives of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, shot him at his shop at the market, on 31st July 2015.

Madubauchi, who petitioned the panel through his counsel, K.J Anya, explained that he was in his shop when NDLEA operatives started shooting sporadically while pursuing drug dealers in the market and a bullet hit him on his right hand.

In his words; “On 31st July, 2015,I was in my shop at the Ariaria International market where I make shoes when men of the NDLEA started shooting sporadically while pursuing drug dealers at the market. A bullet hit my right hand.

It was with the help of my neighbours that I was rushed to the Holy Wound Christian Hospital at 169 Faulks road, Aba, where the bullet was removed from his body.”

He explained that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu visited…