‘I saw 4 corpses at Lekki Tollgate when I came to pick my brother’s body’

By Onozure Dania

One Mr. Nathaniel Solomon has told of how he saw about four bodies on the ground when he went to pick his brother’s remains at Lekki Tollgate in the aftermath of the shootings by soldiers on October 20.

Solomon was one of the 15 #ENDSARS protesters that, Friday, came to protest at the Lagos State Court of Arbitration and Mediation in Lekki, venue of Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS-related abuses and other matters.

He said his younger brother, Abouta Solomon, was shot dead and had since been buried in his hometown in Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Solomon, displaying a picture of Abouta lying dead on the grass, narrated how he found his brother’s corpse.

He said: “The…