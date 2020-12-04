Late Imam Tijani was pious, disciplined, trustworhy — Ex Secretary, LSMPW

By Haroon Balogun

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola has described the late Imam of the State House Mosques, Alhaji Ismail Adejare Tijani as a pious, hardworking, disciplined, humble and trustworthy clergy during his lifetime.

At a Special prayer session organised by the Board in collaboration with the League of Ulama (Board Islamic Clerics) and Hajj guides, held at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, Ishola said the late Imam contributed immensely to the growth of Islamic Religion, the State House Mosques as well as the annual Hajj

exercise embarked upon by the Board, adding that he left behind a legacy worthy of emulation.

“Alhaji Ismail was not born with a silver-spoon but struggled on his own to achieve greatness. Everyone that came across him usually felt his presence because he was always ready to render assistance with his little God-given wealth and at the expense of his life.

Ishola affirmed…