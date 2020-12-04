NHRC probe panel recovers land documents seized by Police

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and other units of the Nigerian police has retrieved land documents seized from one Me. Gabriel Ofoma, by the Nigerian Police.

The IIP gave a landmark judgement in favour of a complainant, Mr. Gabriel Ofoma who approached the panel praying it to order the police to return the certificate of occupancy of his land confiscated by officers of the Commissioner of Police, CP monitoring Unit of the Nigerian police FCT Command.

After the official hand over of the said document to the real owner chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima said: “there is an end to every litigation, and the matter has been put to an end and no more”.

The former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria commended the police for producing the land title document belonging to the complainant.

Justice Suleiman stated that it is important to encourage a…