Panel recovers petitioner’s land documents seized by Police

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, gave judgment in favour of a complainant, Mr. Gabriel Ofoma, whose land document was seized by Police.

The 11-man panel headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, retrieved the certificate of occupancy of the land which was confiscated by officers of the CP Monitoring Unit of the Nigerian Police Force and handed it over to the complainant.

Meanwhile, after the land document was officially handed over to the complainant, Justice Galadima, commended Police for complying with the order of the panel.

He stressed that the hand over signified an end to the case.

“There is an end to every litigation, and the matter has been put to an end”, Justice Galadima added.

He said it was important to encourage peaceful settlement in all matters, even as he expressed hope that the Police…