Police arrest 34 suspects including 20 for armed robbery in Edo

The Police Command in Edo on Friday said it arrested no fewer than 34 suspects for crimes in the state in the last two weeks.

The State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this in Benin while briefing the media on its achievements in the fight against crimes and criminalities in the state.

Kokumo disclosed that the suspects include 20 armed robbery and four kidnap suspects.

He said others include seven suspects for alleged cultism and three suspects for escaping from lawful custody.

The commissioner disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects include AK-47 rifle with breach No. 5571, one English revolver pistol, and nine locally made pistols.

Other exhibits were three live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one battle axe, and four vehicles.

“We also recovered 19 exotic phones, one police belt, one pair of police Inspector insignia and one Army Camouflage cap.

“One POS Terminal, Sim cards of different Network, one red Daylong motorcycle with Reg….