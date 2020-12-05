143 candidates know fate in 11 states today

…Only 16 women in contest for 15 legislative seats

…INEC, police warn riggers to steer clear

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

AFTER two postponements, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will conduct 15 pending bye-elections – six senatorial and nine state houses of assembly seats in 11 states, today.

No fewer than 143 candidates made up of 127 men and 16 women (11.19 per cent of contestants) are taking part in the elections.

The 11 affected states are Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau and Zamfara,

Among the states, Bayelsa tops the chart with two senatorial contests in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West. In Bayelsa Central, 418,109 voters will decide the fate of 11 candidates that include two women. For Bayelsa…