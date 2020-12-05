Bad roads: MWUN to begin warning strike Dec7

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is to embark on a three-day warning strike from Dec. 7, to protest the deplorable state of access roads to seaports in Lagos State.

In a communique it issued on Saturday in Lagos, MWUN said that the situation was no longer tolerable.

The communique was signed by the President-General of the union, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, and the Secretary General, Mr Felix Akingboye.

It was issued after MWUN’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos.

According to the communique, the union had at various occasions drawn the attention of the relevant authorities to the bad roads.

It said that the poor state of the access roads had made articulated vehicles to block them, putting other road users through pains of losing man-hours and facing risks of accidents.

“The NEC in-session wishes to draw the attention of the Federal Government once again to the deplorable state of the access roads to the Lagos seaports and the dangers…