Enugu by-election commences hitch-free, peacefully

The Isi-Uzo State Constituency By-Election in Enugu State on Saturday begun without any hitches, even as voters conducted themselves in a peaceful manner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC is conducting a by-election in Isi-Uzo State Constituency following the death of the member representing the area, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, early this year.

The late lawmaker’s wife, Amaka Ugwueze is standing as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, with Engr. Macdonald Ejiofor Okworfor contesting as candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

NAN correspondent monitoring the by-election reports that polling units had been activated with voting ongoing.

NAN further reports that eligible voters in Isi-Uzo council area were seen making their way to the polling units to vote.

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, told NAN that the commission had kept faith with the time set for the election and ensured that all polling units opened…