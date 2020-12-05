INEC recruits 8,553 ad hoc staff for Lagos by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says 8,553 ad hoc staff have been engaged for Saturday’s Lagos East by-elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, made this disclosure at a news conference on Friday in Lagos.

Olumekun, who urged all eligible voters to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols, said that the ad hoc staff comprised 1,928 Presiding Officers, 6,348 Assistant Presiding Officers and 193 Supervisory Presiding Officers.

According to him, the number also includes 84 Registration Area (Ward) Collation Officers, comprising 71 for Lagos East Senatorial District, six for Kosofe Constituency II and two Constituency Collation/Returning Officers.

Giving the delimitation of Lagos East Senatorial District, Olumekun said that the district had five Local Government Areas (LGAs) with 1, 978 polling units, 71 wards, and 1,343,448 registered voters.

Providing the delimitation of Kosofe II State Constituency, the INEC boss said…