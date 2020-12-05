LAUTECH Teaching Hospital now UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has declared that Osun State University has taken over the College of Health Sciences and the former LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

It also approved the immediate renaming of the Teaching Hospital to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH), Osogbo.

This followed the dissolution of the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) by Oyo State and Osun State, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding to effect a new management structure of the institution.

Based on the terms of the MoU, the National Universities Commission (NUC) handed over ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, to the Oyo State Government while the Osun state Government took over the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo and the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

A statement signed by the Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin, on behalf of the Osun LAUTECH Committee under the…