NHRC Probe Unit orders Police to produce Killer-Officer of 5 in Delta

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police on Thursday, ordered the Police to produce the medical records and post mortem report of one Ovoko Godwin Onomrerhino who was allegedly killed by the Police in 2019.

The Investigative panel chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) directed the Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Kambari Tambari to ensure that the said medical records from the Hospital in Delta state (where Ovoko, now deceased was taken for medical treatment before his death) are brought before the panel.

The Police told the panel that Ovoko who was handcuffed jumped off a moving Police vehicle that was conveying him to Abraka Divisional Police Station.

The retired Supreme Court Judge also ordered the four (4) Police Officers who were in the same vehicle with Ovoko on July 3, 2020, the same day he allegedly jumped off the vehicle to be…