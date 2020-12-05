US coronavirus infections, deaths, hospitalizations shatter records

The latest numbers of newly reported coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all shattered records in the United States, with health experts fearing the outbreak will only worsen further.

According to Johns Hopkins University data released on Friday, the country logged a record 217,664 new infections and 2,879 fatalities a day earlier.

The highest-ever number of people – 100,667 – are hospitalized with Covid-19, data from the Covid Tracking Project showed, the latest in a weeks-long streak of record-setting daily figures.

While vaccines are within sight, health experts expect gatherings at Thanksgiving – as well as during the upcoming Christmas holidays – to further fuel the widespread surge.

The staggering surge in cases is leading to fresh lockdown orders in California, where the governor said on Thursday that the state could run out of intensive care unit capacity within weeks.

On Friday, six jurisdictions Northern California jurisdictions – including…