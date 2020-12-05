WHO official urges health journalists to obey COVID-19 protocols

Ms Charity Warigon, a Media and Communication Specialist with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria office, has advised journalists covering the health beat to ensure they adhered with all COVID-19 protocols.

Warigon, who gave the advice at a 3-day Annual Health Conference of ANHEJ on “COVID-19 Reportage Assessment’’ at Goshen City, Nasarawa State, however, commended the journalists for doing their best in reporting the COVID-19 pandemic effectively in the country.

“I will say with a huge degree of confidence that with COVID-19, you have done well but there is still room for improvement.

“Things were very influential in shaping attitude, behaviour, in creating awareness. Please, let us close that gap and do things more seriously. You should do what you preach by obeying COVID-19 protocol and wear your face masks,’’ she said.

Warigon expressed satisfaction with the performance of health correspondents in their reportage of COVID-19, saying, “I can see from…