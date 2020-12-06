Advocate, others call for inclusion, support for persons with disabilities in digital technologies

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 20202 International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, 2020, an advocate and National President, Persons with Disability Initiative, PDI Nigeria, Engr Augustine Onwuamaegbu, called for inclusion and support for persons with disabilities in digital technologies.

Onwuamaegbu made the call while speaking on inclusive education especially under this challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic, where noted that people with disabilities are disproportionately affected by the health, social and economic consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He also advocated for carrying people with disability along in every policies and welfare packages including interventions so they would not be left behind, but strengthening collective efforts for universal access to essential services, including immediate health and social protection, education, digital infrastructure, accessible information,…