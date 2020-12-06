Akwa Ibom’s plan to generate electricity from waste ― Udoh, Environment Commissioner

By Harris Emmanuel

Sir Charles Udoh is the immediate past Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Now in the Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources, the brand strategist gives insights into government’s response to the menace of gully erosion in the state, plans to convert waste to electricity and having a standardized MoU between oil firms and the various stakeholders for the overall benefits of all, among other issues.

The governor recently announced the commencement of work on IBB drainage project. We would like to know the level of work so far being done?

The IBB project is a project that cuts across 17 communities in three local government areas comprising underground and surface drains.

The project traverses 7 kilometres and for you to start the project, you don’t just go to excavate, your must start by doing what they call site mapping.

And so mapping the site for 7 kilometres is not a day’s job. It’s something that takes…