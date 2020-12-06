APC reacts as PDP alleges INEC allocates votes

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s reaction to its defeat in Saturday’s Lagos East by-elections as ridiculous.

APC state Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement on Sunday that PDP’s claim that INEC allocated votes to APC “can best be described as a comic relief from the recent pressure and challenges.”

Oladejo said: “It (APC victory) was a referendum on the spineless and ineffectual opposition that the PDP has been providing in Lagos State for over two decades.

“The age-long disharmony and lack of coordination in the PDP effectively laid the foundation for the permanent trouncing of the opposition party in Lagos state.

“The impressive performance of the ruling party, APC, in the determined implementation of its progressive policies has made PDP a taboo in Lagos State.

“It’s a big surprise that the PDP state chairman could complain about the results of the…